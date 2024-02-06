Extracurricular activities critical for academic development

[File Photo]

The Education Ministry is focusing on bolstering extracurricular activities for holistic education in schools that is relevant and meaningful to students.

This has been highlighted by Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca, who believes that this is currently done at a minimal level.

She adds that the Education Ministry has plans to further enhance physical education, music, art and craft, oratory, debate, and quizzes for further strengthening students’ academic development.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are a few other things being planned, but in essence, what we’re saying is that we need to help develop holistic education for our children. And part of it is ensuring that we have access to all these other programs in which our students can participate.”



PS Education Selina Kuruleca

Kuruleca also emphasizes the need to recognize gaps that need to be filled in this regard.