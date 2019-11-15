Enrolling early will get students their allowances

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board is urging students to enrol early to allow the Board to process allowance payments.

Chief Executive Bobby Maharaj says the board will start paying part of the allowances for term 1 from Friday.

He says all existing and new TSLB sponsored students who have already received their confirmation letters from the Board to observe registration dates for semester 1, Trimester 1 and quarter 1 as scheduled and planned for by their respective institutions.

Article continues after advertisement

He says early registrations will enable the institutions to submit registration/enrollment lists to TSLB for timely payments of the student’s allowances.

Maharaj says the first batch of allowances to be paid from Friday will be to the new and existing students who have received their sponsorship confirmation letters and have enrolled/registered in courses by 27th January.

He says students enrolling after 27th January will be paid on 7th February and TSLB will continue paying the first batch allowances progressively till week 5 of the lectures.

Maharaj also stresses that the application for toppers scholarship is now closed.

“Application for national toppers scholarship closed on 31st December so students who may have missed out generally we not accepting any late payments unless they got a valid reason in terms of why the application was not made on time otherwise application has closed and we have started the processing.”

Maharaj says it is important for students to note that TSLB will not be held responsible for delays in the processing of applications, tuition and allowances due to a delay in the students submitting their final program offer letter, completion of their applications and also late registration for the courses respectively.