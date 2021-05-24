Education Ministry in talks with universities to accommodate students

The Education Ministry will hold talks with universities in Fiji to accommodate students for the new academic year.

This will commence once a date is confirmed for the resumption of classes for Years 12 and 13 students.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor Anjeela Jokhan says the universities have made adjustments previously especially after natural disasters.

“This year universities started in around mid-March and that was because of the two cyclones we had last year so we had negotiated with the universities because we wanted to get our year 12 and 13 exams done.”

Dr Anjeela Jokhan says they will be able to provide firm decisions looking at the student vaccination rate.

“Universities coped well within that time period so we have been talking to universities looking at various options for our students and once we get an idea of when Year 12 and Year 13 come in, we will then be able to finalize some dates with the universities.”

As of yesterday the Health Ministry estimates that 45,691 students are eligible for vaccination in this phase, however it is subject to change as target population verification is ongoing.

The Education Ministry has also planned a four-term school year so that students can dedicate the first term for revision.