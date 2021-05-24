Educate your children on COVID safe measures

As hundreds of students have resumed classes, parents and teachers are urged to educate and empower children to follow all COVID-safe measures.

With a surge in positive cases, Save the Children Fiji is calling on parents and teachers to emphasize wearing masks at all times, washing hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, and keeping a safe distance from everyone.

Save the Children Chief Executive, Shairana Ali says many parents are reluctant to send their children to school because they fear they will contact COVID-19.

Ali says some parents have also reported that their children are vulnerable as they have pre-existing medical conditions and vaccinations aren’t available for their age group yet.

She adds some are struggling to send children to school because they are still unemployed and are not able to afford meals, stationery, and uniforms.

Ali highlights children must be supported to return to classroom-based learning and they support the Ministry’s decision to re-open schools.

However, she adds the school management must work closely with parents and provide timely and appropriate information that reassures parents that their children will be learning in COVID safe schools.

Save the Children Fiji is currently providing cash assistance to families affected by the pandemic.

Food rations are being distributed to impacted families and school bag kits including stationery items are provided to children.