Early rush for back-to-school essentials

Shops and supermarkets are buzzing with activity as the back-to-school rush begins, with shoppers eager to grab school supplies, clothes, and everything else needed for the new academic year.

Some customers have shared their thoughts on the prices of school items, stating that, compared to previous years, the prices are more affordable.

However, shop owners have mentioned that they’ve noticed customers are particularly eager to buy the best school supplies for their children this year.

Article continues after advertisement

Sereana Natuituba is a parent and she is happy that her children will soon be returning to school and is fully prepared with all the necessary supplies.

“Well, I just started my shopping today because I’m not too busy. I sell mangoes in the market, so now I have time to come and shop around. I only have one grandson who’s attending primary school, and this is the only time I can come and take a look and shop a little for him.”

However, many parents are waiting for the government’s back-to-school grant, hoping it will help cover the costs of their children’s supplies and other educational expenses.

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel, says that this year there’s been a shift in shopping habits, with more people starting their back-to-school shopping earlier.

“So far, so good, and we expect sales to pick up. With three weeks, or nearly two and a half weeks, left before school starts and many people returning from holidays, we anticipate being really busy from next week onwards.”

As the new school year approaches, an increase in demand for school supplies is anticipated, and retailers are preparing for a busy period in the coming weeks.