Curriculum review on track

The Ministry of Education is making progress in its curriculum review.

It is collaborating with the Australian government for much-needed enhancements, particularly in literacy and numeracy.

Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca says this involves both the teaching methods and content within these curricula.

She emphasizes the significance of this effort in fostering greater skills and competency among both students and teachers.

“When we are talking about resources, we’re not only talking about teachers; we’re also talking about the books, the textbooks. Obviously, we don’t want people to copy from the textbook. So, how do you make it interesting? So all of that means you have to train the teachers to be able to do that.”

The primary school literacy and numeracy curriculum review has been completed, and the focus has now shifted to secondary schools.