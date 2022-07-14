COVID safety measures to be reinforced in schools

[File Photo]

Schools around the country have been told to reinforce COVID safety measures as students return to school for another term on Monday.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says they are urging schools to implement the safety measures in light of the increasing number of cases.

“We are strongly recommending teachers, heads of schools and students to wear masks but it’s not like mandatory. We know that the cases are going up and it is definitely a concern for us.”

Education Minister, Premila Kumar.

Kumar says they have also issued a circular in relation to this.

The Ministry of Health had earlier recorded 289 new cases, while our COVID active cases stood at 604.