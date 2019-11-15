Commission to track graduate performance

The first ever national graduate tracking survey is being conducted by the Fiji Higher Education Commission.

Commission Interim Director Dr Nikhat Shameem says there is currently no mechanism to trace graduate outcomes of Fijians leaving tertiary institutions.

There has been no comprehensive study on the performance and capabilities of young men and women leaving universities to join the workforce.

“We have looked around for it and we’ve been told that each ministry does its own thing, but we haven’t been receiving access to that information. We are looking very strongly at the nature of research that is needed to get precisely what you are looking for.”

The Fiji Higher Education Commission says graduates deserve quality outcomes which make them productive in the labour market and in society.

Dr Shameem adds the survey will also provide an insight into labour mobility trends since data will be collected over a number of years.

Another study the Commission will begin soon is the Employer Satisfaction Survey to look at whether employers find the education of workers was appropriate and relevant to whatever jobs they took up straight out of university.