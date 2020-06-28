Closing schools was not easy: PM

Making the decision to close schools as part of the COVID-19 response was not easy.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while commissioning new teachers quarters at the Ballentine Memorial School in the last hour.

Bainimarama says education is one of the main focuses of the FijiFirst government, exemplified in free tuition, bus fare and free textbooks.

It’s now 102 days since Fiji recorded its first case of COVID-19 and 72 days since the last case.

The Prime Minister adding that he is proud of how everyone supported each other, resulting in a COVID-19 free Fiji.

The new teachers’ quarters consisting of three fully-furnished 2 bedroom accommodations, cost $660,000.

Bainimarama was also happy to see students connecting with their friends and teachers after months of lockdown.