All Year 12 and 13 projects cancelled

The Ministry of Education has announced that all Year 12 and 13 projects for this academic year have been cancelled.

This as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc in Viti Levu with majority of the cases emerging from the Central Division.

Students across the country have been on an extended school break since April 20th.

Last week the Ministry stated that all schools nationwide will remain closed until further notice following discussions with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The Ministry is providing supplementary learning resources to keep the children engaged during this extended break.

Worksheets will continue to be made available on the Ministry’s website and the LearningHUB, educational video programmes will continue to be aired on Walesi’s Education Channel 9 and radio lessons will continue to be broadcasted on FBC Radio Fiji 1 and Radio Fiji 2 on weekdays.