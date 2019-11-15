Home

Akbar says no child will be deprived

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 3, 2020 6:38 am

The Education Ministry is planning well ahead should school start this month.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says there have been different means of learning platforms provided during the long school break and they are aware that not all students are benefitting from it.

She says these platforms include educational programs on Walesi and worksheets provided by the Ministry to be collected by parents from schools.

Upon acknowledging efforts by schools that have come up with ideas such as live on Facebook, Akbar says once school starts, a curriculum review will be prioritized.

“Should we open school we will re-align our curriculum to ensure when we test our students and if we are going to have all our normal exam no child should be deprived of that.”

School is due to start this month but the Prime Minister has said that this will only happen once Fiji has no confirm case of COVID-19.

Fiji still has three active cases of Coronavirus to date.

 

