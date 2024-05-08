Addressing student’s challenges critical

[Source: Ministry of Education/ Facebook]

The Education Ministry is calling on teachers, administrators, policymakers, and stakeholders to work together to address challenges faced by students and ensure their success.

Speaking at the 94th Fiji Teachers Union Conference in Nadi yesterday, Minister Aseri Radrodro also stressed the importance of implementing effective practices in schools.

Radrodro adds that such conferences provide a platform for educators to collaborate, discuss innovative approaches, and inspire each other towards a future-focused education.

“With the rapid changes happening in our world, it is important for teachers to come together and equip ourselves with the necessary knowledge and skills to shape the future for the benefit of our students.”

The theme for this year’s conference is “Together Toward Tomorrow.”.