A new campus for UniFiji

The University of Fiji is expected to construct a new campus in Lautoka, after the institution and Pacific Island Infrastructure signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop a masterplan for the property.

Pacific Island Infrastructure, an organization that facilitates the deployment of capital for infrastructures that aims to improve people and communities, will lead the construction of the new campus.

Chief Executive, David Rosewell says the aim of the development is to improve the environment for learning among the students and staff through improved facilities.

UniFiji’s team is led by its Executive Director for Finance, Planning and Development Ravineet Sami who has been instrumental in the development of the masterplan.

The MOU aligns with the University of Fiji’s Strategic Plan 2022-2026 on sustainable education delivered in a holistic way with the human values and emotional intelligence parameters measured as key performance indicators.

It envisages a three-stage process over the next few years,