50 scholarships for Diploma in counselling

The Ministry of Education is allocating 50 National Toppers Scholarships for students who want to pursue a Diploma in counselling.

Minister Rosy Akbar says this is a critical step in ensuring teachers are well equipped to counsel students.

Akbar adds the scholarships will allow teachers to provide psychosocial support to students facing difficulties.

Meanwhile, 35 Fijians today graduated with a Diploma in Counselling from the Australian Pacific Training College in Suva today.