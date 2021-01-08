Home

50 scholarships for Diploma in counselling

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 11, 2021 12:45 pm

The Ministry of Education is allocating 50 National Toppers Scholarships for students who want to pursue a Diploma in counselling.

Minister Rosy Akbar says this is a critical step in ensuring teachers are well equipped to counsel students.

Akbar adds the scholarships will allow teachers to provide psychosocial support to students facing difficulties.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, 35 Fijians today graduated with a Diploma in Counselling from the Australian Pacific Training College in Suva today.

 

