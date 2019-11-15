44,812 students assisted under TSLB

Over 44,000 students have been funded under the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans scheme since 2014.

Chief Executive Bobby Maharaj says with an allocation of over $161 million in the 2020/2021 national budget, they have been able to fund 44,812 tertiary, technical and vocational studies for eligible Fijians.

Maharaj says they have started TSLB Roadshow aimed at empowering students and parents on the schemes available for 2021.

He says during the roadshows they are providing eligibility criteria, required documents for applications, application processing procedures and also providing responses to queries from those in attendance.

He says there is no better time to be part of the roadshows and realizing a student’s childhood dream of higher education post the completion of high school studies.

Two roadshows have already been conducted and over four hundred students have attended it.

The team will be in Nadi tomorrow.