10 percent reduction in tuition fee

The University of Fiji Council has announced a 10 percent reduction in tuition fees for all its courses and programmes from next year.

Chair, Kamlesh Arya says the Council unanimously approved the reduction in fees proposed by the Deans and the Senior Management.

This is due to the hardship faced by students and their families because of the pandemic and the changes to the TSLB sponsorship for the National Toppers and Tertiary Scholarship Loan Scheme from next year.

Arya says the change in TSLB sponsorship meant that many students currently in Year 13 will find it difficult to proceed to higher education due to limitations inflicted by COVID-19.

He adds by reducing fees they are encouraging students to attend the university even as private fee-paying students.

The payment time for private fee-paying students has also been extended until the end of November 2022.

The 10% fee reduction next year also applies to regional students.