Economic diversification is vital says Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica

The private sector is spearheading innovative ventures in the green sector as the government intensifies its focus on broadening the economy.

This has been highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

Kamikamica says economic diversification is important, which will help unlock potential in the green sector.

“The government is certainly looking at it, and you hear me talking at length about economic diversification and broadening out the economy. And one of the key areas that we will need to unlock, which is currently happening, is the green sector.”

Kamikamica is optimistic about the private sector’s proactive role in advancing the nation’s green agenda.

He adds that they are ready to collaborate closely with innovative enterprises, fostering an environment conducive to sustainable growth and economic diversification.