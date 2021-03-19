Easter is God’s free gift of peace says Catholic Head

Head of Catholic Church in Fiji Archbishop Peter Loy Chong says Easter is God’s free gift of peace.

He adds the holy week rituals invite people to reflect on the God who loves and offers us peace or the fullness of life.

As Fijians prepare to celebrate Easter, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong highlighted that the holy week rituals make present the saving acts of Jesus in people’s experience today.

In his message, he adds people can accept God’s love and experience fullness of life or choose to remain in the dark.

The Head of the Catholic Church states that we re-interpret the salvific events of Jesus’ life so that it mediates salvation, freedom, for people today.