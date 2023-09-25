Early medical attention key says cancer survivor

A 77-year-old cancer survivor is urging women of all ages to prioritize their breast health and seek immediate medical attention if they detect any suspicious lumps.

Rosi Lele, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 76, has become a beacon of hope and inspiration, emphasizing the critical importance of regular checkups and early detection.

Lele’s journey began when she noticed a lump in her breast and without hesitation, she made it her mission to consult medical professionals.

She says her determination led to the early diagnosis of breast cancer, a pivotal moment that set her on the path to overcoming the killer disease.

Lele emphasizes that if she could conquer this disease at her age, then others should be able to do the same.



[Rosi Lele]

“What I tell the women, that once they know that some problem, there might be a lump in their breast, go straight to the doctors and have that checked. And if they have been diagnosed with cancer, go and have it removed, why keep it.”

Lele stresses that early detection and immediate medical attention are the best allies in the fight against breast cancer.

While the risk of developing breast cancer increases with age, early detection significantly improves the chances of successful treatment.

Lele’s story serves as a reminder that age should never be a deterrent to seeking medical care or pursuing treatment options.