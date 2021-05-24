Duo arrested for theft

A 40-year-old man from Tamavua Settlement appeared at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday charged for his alleged involvement in a burglary.

The incident occurred at the office of a non-government organization in Suva.

The accused allegedly stole assorted electronic items which have since been recovered by the investigating team.

He was charged with three counts of theft and one count of burglary and has been remanded in custody till the 13th of December 2021.

The accused will be further investigated for four other alleged burglaries in the Suva and Samabula area.

A 22-year old student residing at Khalsa Road is also under arrest.

Investigators believe that this student is the alleged receiver of items stolen by the 40-year old accused.

Investigations continue.