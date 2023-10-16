Dual citizen strongly recommends allowance to contest municipal council elections

The Ministry of Local Government has received additional recommendation to allow a dual citizenship holder to contest municipal council elections in Fiji.

In her submission at the municipal council elections consultation in Labasa, entrepreneur and dual citizenship holder Amelia Simmons says it is unfair for them to be excluded in the process as they have also contributed to the development of our nation.

Simmons says the restriction discourages dual citizenship holders who have returned to invest in their country of birth after years of uncertainty.

Article continues after advertisement

“Most of us left during the coup, we have now returned to our country of birth. This is where our interest is and this is where our loyalty lies. It is not a topic of security … I do not think that is.”

Simmons also recommends that every Fijian citizen who currently reside in the country should be allowed to vote in the municipal council elections.

In response to the recommendation, Fijian Elections Office Acting Manager Legal, Mesake Dawai says that there is an alternative.

Dawai says Fijians who have dual citizenship have the choice to renounce their other citizenship in order to run for municipal council elections.

He says they welcome the recommendation despite the alternative.

The municipal council elections consultation continues around the country and all submissions will be compiled before being submitted for cabinet approval.