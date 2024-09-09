Drug use was present during festivities says Police

Suva’s recent hype of activities has not spared the capital from facing an escalation of drug use in different forms.

The Hibiscus Festival concluded on Saturday night, and as families came out to enjoy the festivities, the aftermath of the event left the Prime Minister, and the Police force saddened.

Earlier today, PM Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed there was evidence found of drug use during the post-festival clean up.

Adding to this, Fiji police say they found syringes usually used for meth and dried leaves believed to be marijuana on some people during last week.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says used syringes have also been found in many parts of the city suburbs recently.

ACP Driu states the Police also have fears that people using syringes are not experts and it can harm their lives.

“Our investigators have also conducted investigations into the findings that we have seen especially around the sea wall areas near the Suva Bowling Club and also the hibiscus area at the foreshore that is close to the Tiko’s Restaurant.”

ACP Driu adds the investigations are underway following their findings recently.

He states after their investigations they will prosecute individuals.

Suva’s foreshore has been subject to security issues in recent time, with used syringes being found in the area.