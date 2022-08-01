Drug labs are increasingly being discovered

Pacific Regional Law Enforcement conference

The illicit trafficking of narcotics across our region is just one of the crimes that cut across our borders.

This is according to Acting Minister for Defence, National Security and Policing Jone Usamate, while opening the three-day Pacific Regional Law Enforcement conference in Nadi today.

Usamate says several UNODC reports have identified Fiji and likewise the Pacific as a transit point for drug routes.

Article continues after advertisement

He says drug syndicate groups are continually exploiting our vast and porous maritime borders to import and stockpile drugs for their end markets in Australia, New Zealand, Asia and North America.

Usamate told those present that various types of drug trafficking are evident in our shores with an increase in the discovery of methamphetamine, cocaine, and precursors.

He adds that clandestine labs are increasingly being discovered, showing the growing market that has been established within our region.

The Conference has been designed in partnership with the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police, the Oceania Customs Organisation, and the Pacific Immigration Development Community as a truly unique experience to engage with pressing regional challenges in law enforcement.