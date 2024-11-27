Drug and alcohol abuse exacerbates child abuse

In Fiji last year, 1,477 cases of child abuse and neglect were reported, and 68 percent of the cases involved neglect, physical abuse, and sexual abuse.

Nasinu Division Welfare Officer Suluweti Waiqalicakiwata from the Department of Children highlighted the startling figures during the launch of the Central Division’s week-long awareness campaign targeting schoolchildren and youths.

She says that a significant number of the incidents occurred within the family home, and the statistics reveal that issues such as substance abuse, child abuse, and neglect are deeply interconnected.

The welfare officer says that this highlights the reality that children in abusive households are trapped in dangerous cycles, affected by both the impact of drug abuse and the abuse itself.

“When a parent or guardian is struggling with substance abuse, they may become less attentive to their child’s emotional needs. They fail to provide proper nutrition, shelter, and supervision and may even engage in abusive behaviours. Unfortunately, many times, the perpetrators of abuse are those who should be the most trusted family members, caregivers, or close relatives.”

Waiqalicakiwata says a key part of the drug awareness campaign is highlighting the importance of preventing child abuse and neglect because every child deserves to grow up in an environment where they are loved, supported, and protected.

She urged parents and elders to break the cycle of drug- and alcohol-fueled abuse.

The welfare officer encouraged everyone to seek help through community programs and counselling services, as it can make a significant difference in preventing abuse for children.