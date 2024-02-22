Driver rescued following accident

[ Source: Supplied]

The National Fire Authority is urging motorists to exercise caution on the road.

This call comes following an accident at Waisali Hill near Waisali Settlement yesterday.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says they were informed about a 12-wheeler cargo truck which allegedly veered off the road approximately 200 meters down a steep slope.

[ Source: Supplied]

He says a five-member on-duty crew responded immediately to the emergency call in a utility vehicle and drove approximately 40 kilometres to the accident site.

When they arrived at the scene they found the driver trapped inside the truck.

Sowane says the crew managed to extricate the driver, who sustained injuries.



[ Source: Supplied]

They were also assisted by villagers and were able to bring the driver to the main road where he was then handed over to medical personnel who transported him to Savusavu hospital.



[ Source: Supplied]

He adds they are increasingly receiving road accident rescue calls because people continue to ignore road rules.



[ Source: Supplied]