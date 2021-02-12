Drafted policy will require introduction of new laws: Kumar

A new policy that’s being drafted will enable the government to introduce new laws to govern the housing sector.

Minister Premila Kumar, says they expect to take the draft for public consultation between April and May.

Kumar says once the policy is adopted, will require the introduction of new laws.

“We don’t have an act that really guides the housing sector. We have the housing act but that only guides the operation of the Housing Authority of Fiji but not illegal operations that we see in the market.”

She adds strict policies will also enable the ministry to eliminate incidents of Fijians taking advantage of informal settlements.

Kumar says right now, the ministry is having to monitor these settlements as people are making money and accumulating property.