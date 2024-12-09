Dr Jaishankar lauds Indian diaspora’s resilience

[Source: Supplied]

India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, emphasized the importance of India’s global diaspora, highlighting the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties that continue to shape this relationship.

Dr. Jaishankar stated that Indians in countries like Fiji, Mauritius, and the Caribbean have preserved their cultural heritage and fostered a sense of belonging that spans generations.

He noted that after migrating from India, these communities have worked hard to maintain their cultural, linguistic, and familial ties, contributing to a vibrant diaspora deeply connected to their homeland.

Dr. Jaishankar says that, unlike many other diasporas, India’s overseas communities have survived and thrived while actively preserving their cultural identities.

“India has maintained a unique relationship with its diaspora. Many countries have seen their emigrants leave without wanting to keep their past alive, but for us, it’s different.”

The Minister specifically highlighted the significance of Indian communities in the Pacific, such as Fiji, which continues to host a large Indian population descended from indentured labourers.

He made these remarks while addressing the 27 participants from 11 countries, including Fiji, who are part of the 79th “Know India Program.”