Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Court

DPP successfully obtain unexplained wealth declaration

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 11, 2020 7:20 am

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution has successfully obtained Fiji’s first unexplained wealth declaration in the Lautoka High Court.

The DPP filed an application to the High Court to obtain an unexplained $28,000 cash found in a vehicle of a woman whose husband is currently under investigation for the sale of illicit drugs.

The cash was found in Keshni Lata’s possession after police searched the vehicle she was traveling in on March 1st, 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

The respondent claimed the money was from the sale of another vehicle.

The State had argued that the money was the proceeds from the sale of illicit drugs for which her husband was under investigation.

DPP Christopher Pryde says although the amendment to the Proceeds of Crime Act was enacted in 2012, this is the first time they successfully applied for and been granted an unexplained wealth declaration.

The DPP argued that the money was suspected to be proceeds from the criminal activity and Lata was unable to provide credible evidence that she obtained the money legitimately.

 

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.