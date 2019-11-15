DPP successfully obtain unexplained wealth declaration

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution has successfully obtained Fiji’s first unexplained wealth declaration in the Lautoka High Court.

The DPP filed an application to the High Court to obtain an unexplained $28,000 cash found in a vehicle of a woman whose husband is currently under investigation for the sale of illicit drugs.

The cash was found in Keshni Lata’s possession after police searched the vehicle she was traveling in on March 1st, 2019.

The respondent claimed the money was from the sale of another vehicle.

The State had argued that the money was the proceeds from the sale of illicit drugs for which her husband was under investigation.

DPP Christopher Pryde says although the amendment to the Proceeds of Crime Act was enacted in 2012, this is the first time they successfully applied for and been granted an unexplained wealth declaration.

The DPP argued that the money was suspected to be proceeds from the criminal activity and Lata was unable to provide credible evidence that she obtained the money legitimately.