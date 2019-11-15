DPP charges three juveniles for sexual offences

Three juveniles were among the 26 people who were charged for serious sexual offences last month.

This has been highlighted in the statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

According to the statistics, 26 people were charged with a total of 50 counts for various offences.

The offences were rape, abduction with intent to commit rape, indecent assault and sexual assault.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his 3-year-old nephew while in another incident a 16-year-old boy was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 8-year-old niece.

Another 16- year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl whom he met at a family funeral.

There were 25 victims of whom 18 victims were under the age of 18 years.

According to ODPP, there were 23 female victims and two male victims.

There were 13 incidents where the victims and the accused were related to each another.