DPM Prasad co-hosts high level discussion at COP 29

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad, co-hosted the “High-Level Session on International and Regional Cooperation for Climate Mobility.”

This session was held on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In his address, DPM Prasad stressed the need for climate mobility solutions that build resilience, uphold human dignity, and ensure safety in these times of extreme climate vulnerability.

Article continues after advertisement

He highlighted that climate change-induced relocation of people and communities is one of the most pressing challenges for Fiji and other Pacific island states.

He added that hundreds of communities and towns are now threatened by the unprecedented pace of sea level rise.