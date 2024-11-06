DPM praises Fiji-India cultural ties at Ramayan Mela

[Source: ICCR in Suva/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has highlighted the deep cultural and historical ties between Fiji and India, which continue to shape the identity of Fiji’s Indian communities.

Speaking at the Ramayan Mela last night, Prasad reflected on the resilience of the Indian community in preserving their traditions, culture, and connection to the land, despite the challenges posed by modernization and globalization.

He says that the presence of Ramayana Mandalis in Fiji has been instrumental in fostering unity, bringing together not only members of the Hindu faith but also people from various other religious and community groups.

“And when people ask me how Fiji Indians and people continue to maintain their culture, their land, and their traditions, part of the reason for that, of course, is our continued link with India.”



Professor Prasad highlighted that Fiji’s Indian community, rooted in indentured labour, continues to celebrate its cultural heritage while contributing to the nation’s social and economic growth.

He also commended the Indian High Commission of Fiji and Shree Satsang Ramayan Mandali for organizing the Ramayan Mela, which will educate youth on their traditions and strengthen Fiji-India ties.



The two-day event at the Suva Civic Center will conclude later today.