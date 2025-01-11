DPM highlights Hindi's role in cultural identity

The historical relationship between Fiji and India is deeply rooted in the Hindi language, with Fiji being the last destination under the Indenture System, shaping the country’s cultural identity.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, highlighted this while officiating at the Hindi Kaavi Sammelan to celebrate World Hindi Day.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the need to preserve the Hindi language, pointing out its widespread neglect.

During the event, the minister launched three books by renowned author Utra Gurdayal, emphasizing the need to embrace one’s language and culture.

Prasad says the government is recognizing Hindi as an official language and has decided to allow its use in Parliament.

"The religious leaders, the propagandists, and those who were coming to promote the language also contributed a lot. So if we look at all the values, why is the relationship between Fiji and India so strong today? It is because of the language. And I am very happy that since we came to the government and the World Hindi Association, the first international unity that took place in Fiji, was the 12th World Hindi Association."

He adds that to enhance Hindi teaching in schools, they are currently discussing the establishment of the Institute of Hindi Studies at the University of Fiji.

Author Utra Gurdayal aims to promote language preservation and women’s empowerment through her three books: “Saahas,” “Frangipaani,” and “Jeewan Ki Muskan.”

I wrote it in Hindi. All my books are in Hindi. Writing in Hindi is another reason to promote it. Looking at the situation now, many people are turning to another language, like a second language, that's English. It is okay. However, we should not abandon our mother tongue, as Hindi serves as the language for all our religious texts and rituals.

She adds that the loss of a language reduces diversity and communication, leaving communities with a deep sense of emotional and social loss.