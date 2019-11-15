“Don’t Talk to Strangers” slogan is no more: Vuniwaqa

Strangers are not a risk anymore when it comes to child abuse.

A sentiment highlighted by Minister for Women and Children Mereseini Vuniwaqa when speaking with the students of the Seventh Day Adventist Primary School in Suvavou yesterday.

While handing over library books and sewing machines to the school, Vuniwaqa said the slogan “Don’t Talk to Strangers” does not ring true anymore.

“The slogan don’t talk to strangers that use to be the slogan, it’s not anymore. When we looking at the circumstances surrounding child abuse in our country now, it’s more likely that somebody that the child knows is the perpetrator rather than a stranger.”

Many of these abuse cases are happening inside the child’s home, school, or church and places regarded safe, Vuniwaqa says this can only be resolved if everyone works together.

The Minister for Women and Children adds it’s crucial for all relevant stakeholders to see how best they can work ways out in ensuring that every society is safe for our children.