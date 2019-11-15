Don’t end up in a body bag: Ali

The Fiji Women Crisis Centre has called on Fijians to maximize their social responsibility in countering the ever-increasing cases of domestic violence in the country.

Coordinator Shamima Ali has made an equal plea for the victims to come forward.

Ali says while they have seen improve vigilance by police, Fijians must report cases from their communities.

“Don’t end up in a body bag, you must do something about it and about your safety and there are organization. The police have stepped up quite a bit in responding so you can go to the police, you can come to us but please get help and another thing I would say is for bystanders don’t stand by and watch it as such.”

Ali says previously they would receive reports of up to 10 cases or less, however, recent reports have come close to 20 women a day visiting their office.

She says these are different from the hundreds of cases they receive via phone call on their toll-free number.

Ali adds that this year they’ve recorded one death as a result of domestic violence compared to three for the same period last year.