Do not be afraid of the military: Tikoduadua

[Source: Sashi Kiran MP/ Facebook]

National Federation Party member and the Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua emphasizes the strong and healthy relationship between the coalition government and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Addressing party members at their convention in Sigatoka yesterday, Tikoduadua sought to reassure the public regarding concerns about military involvement in politics, stating, people should not worry about the RFMF.

He highlights the government’s commitment to ensuring security and building public confidence in the military as a stabilizing force in Fijian society.

Article continues after advertisement

“I would like to reinforce that point particularly our Indo Fijian brothers and sisters kua ni rere (don’t be afraid) we are not a thug Government, definitely not we have removed the stigma.”

Tikoduadua notes that the coalition government is approaching its third year in power, a milestone he described as historic, marking it as the longest coalition government in Fiji’s history.

He attributes the longevity of their administration to their efforts in maintaining a cooperative relationship with the military, which he suggested has been crucial in avoiding the pitfalls that often plague other coalition governments.

Tikoduadua adds that the reason why most coalition governments do not last is because the military would interfere.