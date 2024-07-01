Diversification key to sustained economic growth

Fiji needs to move towards diversification.

Speaking during post-budget breakfast talanoa session, Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says that tourism is performing well; however, there are expectations that it might slow down.

Professor Prasad says it’s not a problem of demand anymore; it is a supply problem.

He adds that various ministries are now pushing for more investment projects in the areas of tourism and agriculture.

Professor Prasad says that while they projected a growth rate of 2.8 percent as opposed to the original 3.4 percent forecast, the economy will do better due to some of those projects that are in the pipeline.

He adds that this could also push for better revenue for the government.