Diverse perspectives highlighted during TRC consultation

More than 50 people from all walks of life attended the consultation on the establishment of the Truth and Reconciliation legal framework in Labasa yesterday.

A farmer believes the Truth and Reconciliation Commission once established will create a platform for them to raise many grievances they have had due to political events in recent history.

A former Military officer expressed hope that the Commission will encourage institutions like the Fiji Police Force and Fiji Corrections Service to own up to atrocities committed in their facilities to help those impacted heal.

Article continues after advertisement

Participants also raised concerns that in the absence of an ombudsman, many vulnerable voices have not been able to get a resolution for human rights violations.

Ruben Carranza, a Senior Expert at the New York City-based International Center for Transitional Justice shared experiences and case studies from various Truth Commissions around the world including small Island States like the Solomon Islands, Seychelles and Mauritius for context.

However, Carranza says no one model could be advocated over another as each country’s context is different and Fiji will have to evolve its modality in the way it wants to address past grievances.

The presentation helped open up a conversation with those present including farmers, advisory councillors, village headmen, NGO representatives, professionals, and former military officers who are hopeful that a Commission will create a space for listening, healing and accountability.

To address past grievances and promote national healing, the Cabinet has established a Steering Committee to help develop a legal framework for the establishment of the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The Steering Committee has been consulting various stakeholders to discuss provisions of the draft legal framework.

Leaders from civil society, faith groups, political parties and media organizations attended the consultations and provided suggestions and inputs in the draft framework.

Consultations will continue this week in Nausori, Lautoka and Suva.