The Fiji Women’s Rights Movement has raised concerns about the disproportionate amount of unpaid care work carried out by women compared to men, urging for more awareness and action on gender equality in household.

According to Executive Director Nalini Singh, women in Fiji are responsible for 74 percent of unpaid care work, which far exceeds that of their male counterparts highlighting the inequities women face in balancing unpaid responsibilities with their well-being.

She stresses that this significant burden affects women’s physical and mental health, leaving little time for personal leisure or self-care.

Article continues after advertisement

The Executive Director emphasizes that the excessive unpaid work expected of women perpetuates systemic gender inequality, impacting their overall quality of life.

In addressing the rise in women’s participation in social activities, such as grog drinking, Singh suggested that it may be a response to the pressures they face in an attempt to equalize the gender imbalance.

“Let’s leave it, maybe they are doing it to show a lesson in there. And are we thinking about it that way? So we need to be looking at, if we are wanting to raise it as a concern, but look at the underlying factors behind it.”

The FWRM has long advocated for greater gender equality in Fiji, and Singh reiterated that there is a need for more contributions from men in unpaid care work.

The Fiji Women’s Rights Movement continues to push for policy changes and cultural awareness campaigns to address this gender disparity and promote the well-being of women in Fiji.