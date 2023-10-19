Discussions held on developing a framework for ethnic groups

The Multi-Ethnic Affairs Ministry convened a roundtable meeting today to develop a framework for the multiethnic community in the country.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh says the primary objective of the gathering is to foster collaboration and develop a comprehensive plan to enhance the lives of minority ethnic communities in Fiji.

He stresses that this event reflects the government’s commitment to promoting unity, recognizing the significance of every ethnic group, and working together to build a more inclusive and equitable society.

“This is primarily the reason for our meeting, and the first step is to listen to you, consult you, and include you in the development of a framework. The objectives are to research and develop policies through nationwide consultation, which will enable my ministry to provide an equitable opportunity for addressing the development needs of all diverse cultural communities.”



Minister Charan Jeath Singh

Assistant Minister for the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna says the framework will build social cohesion and ensure equal representation and participation.

“The People’s Coalition government is totally committed to enhancing the social and economic conditions of all people in Fiji, particularly those that have been overlooked in the past decades. We need to take on board the plight of these minorities and respond to their needs, which have often been neglected in the past.”

The Multi-Ethnic Affairs Ministry has also received support from the New Zealand Government and will engage two consultants who will carry out further consultation with the respective organizations later this month.