Disaster Week to create resilient and better-prepared nation: Soko

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko

An earthquake and tsunami national simulation exercise approved by the National Disaster Management Committee will be the highlight of the upcoming National Disaster Awareness Week.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko says the exercise aims to mitigate the potential impact of disasters through strengthening coordination and improving overall disaster management capabilities among relevant stakeholders.

She says by simulating an earthquake and tsunami, participants will be challenged to respond in real time, highlighting the importance of preparedness and reinforcing the concepts of disaster management.

She says this exercise will not only provide valuable training but also serve as a reminder of the potential risks and the need for collective action.

The exercise will include participation of eight Disaster Management Offices across the Pacific, specialized teams from Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, the United States of America, regional and UN Partners, Red Cross and civil society organizations.

This year’s event will also include a Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) exhibition which will be open to all members of the public.

The exhibition will showcase various initiatives, technologies, and strategies in disaster preparedness and response, and is aimed at raising awareness on DRR.

The National Disaster Awareness Week will be held at Albert Park between 16th and 18th of October.