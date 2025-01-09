Digital transformation key

TSLS portal

The Travel and Bond clearance portal, AI-integrated chatbot, and learning enrichment management system will be a game-changer for tertiary students.

Speaking during the launch, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the portal will benefit approximately 70,000 students assisted through the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service.

The approvals will now be issued online and Immigration and Boarder Control officers will have access to the portal to verify the approvals.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad

Professor Prasad says the integration is expected to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability for both users and TSLS.

“Our universities and education system must quickly and urgently adapt to the changing technological development and the impact of AI across the social, economic and political fabric of our societies.”

The TSLS has spent $37,000 on the learning enrichment management system and $41,000 on the AI-integrated chatbot.

The travel and bond clearance portal is developed in-house.