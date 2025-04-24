Digital economy report urges stronger support for women

[File Photo]

Unlocking women’s full economic potential could boost GDP per capita in Pacific nations by an average of 22.

This is according to the Digital Economy Report Pacific Edition 2024.

It says that despite digital growth in the region, women remain underrepresented in the digital economy.

UN Trade and Regional Manager Chad Morris says digital entrepreneurship can empower women by offering flexible income opportunities, but many still face major barriers.

Morris says most women remain in informal, low-paid jobs and carry most unpaid care work, limiting their economic participation.

He says cultural norms, limited access to finance, and weak digital literacy also hinder progress.

He adds that support systems for women entrepreneurs are fragmented, with little access to networks, mentorship, or sustained funding.

Morris stresses the need for inclusive policies, regulatory reforms, and targeted investments, including innovation hubs, digital skills training, and better access to finance.

The report also recommends leveraging nontraditional funding, such as microfinance and crowdfunding, to help women access early-stage capital and overcome persistent gender gaps in the region.

