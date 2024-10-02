Digicel offers $48K community grant

In commemoration of its 16th anniversary, Digicel Fiji has offered a $48,000 grant to fund the development of communities across the country.

The initiative is open to groups or organizations, and a total of three projects will be selected to share the grant from the Central, Western, and Northern Divisions.

Chief Executive, Farid Mohammed says the organization is committed to its corporate social responsibility, as it believes in the empowerment of people in communities.

“Communities will be able to put their proposals forward to Digicel for review and assessment, and based on their merits, there will be three projects that will be chosen. As I mentioned, one in each division, and they will receive $16,000 to complete that project in their respective communities.”

Mohammed says the company has supported initiatives for worthy causes such as fundraisers by organizations like WOWS Kids Fiji and Diabetes Fiji.

He says it has also sponsored events by groups such as the Special Olympics Fiji, Fiji Netball, and Fiji Rugby 7s teams, as well as the National Provincial Rugby Championship.

As Digicel Fiji commemorates its 16th year of operation, it also celebrates its contribution to the transformation of the telecommunication landscape, as over 90% of Fijians enjoy its coverage in both urban and rural areas.

Mohammed says their entry into the market marked a milestone as they were able to break the monopoly, providing affordable and reliable services for Fijians.

As of today, Digicel Fiji has invested around $0.5 billion in infrastructure for its network.