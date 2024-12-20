Digicel Fiji supports Father Law Home

[Source: Supplied]

Digicel Fiji has demonstrated its firm commitment to the community and social responsibility by providing donations and essential support to the residents of Father Law Home.

Digicel Fiji CEO, Farid Mohammed, says the main purpose is to give back to the community, as it strengthens connections, supports well-being, and fosters a more compassionate, united environment for all.

He adds that Father Law Home provides crucial shelter and care for senior citizens who have no other place to turn to.

“This was a great opportunity for our staff to connect with the residents on a personal level, sharing stories and creating moments of genuine human connection. We are deeply committed to making meaningful differences in the lives of those in need, and through events like this, we strive to support the most vulnerable members of our society and build a stronger, more compassionate Fiji. It’s not just about providing material goods; it’s about showing we care and that they are not forgotten”.



The company has donated a brush cutter for maintaining the grounds and personalized gift packs for each resident, ensuring the residents are equipped with basic necessities.

Mohammed adds that they have also provided ongoing Sky Pacific and Unwired services, ensuring the residents have access to entertainment and connectivity.