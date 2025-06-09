Diabetes driving rise in kidney failure cases

Health specialists are warning that the rise in non-communicable diseases is contributing to an increase in kidney disease cases across Fiji.

Current trends show that diabetes is one of the leading causes of kidney failure in the country and doctors say many patients only discover they have kidney disease when their kidney function drops below 15 percent, a stage known as end-stage kidney disease.

Kidney specialist Dr Abhitesh Raj says Fiji continues to record high rates of diabetes, which is a major contributor to kidney failure.

“We have very high rates of diabetes in Fiji and that’s one of the common causes of Kidney Failure in Fiji.”

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Raj is urging people, particularly those living with diabetes, high blood pressure, or those with a family history of kidney disease, to get screened regularly.

He says kidney disease is often difficult to detect in its early stages because the symptoms are not always obvious.

Raj explains that people may experience signs such as fatigue, leg swelling, nausea, and vomiting, which are often mistaken for other illnesses.

Australian Nephrologist Dr Anis Ta’eed says globally many people living with kidney disease are unaware they have the condition.

He says statistics show that a large number of patients only learn about the disease when it has already progressed to an advanced stage.

“Well, what we know globally, it’s not just a problem in Fiji, but most people with kidney disease don’t know they have it. Most statistics say that people who have kidney disease are unaware that they have that problem.”

Health professionals are encouraging greater public awareness and early screening to help reduce the number of people progressing to kidney failure in Fiji.

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