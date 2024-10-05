Diabetes Campaign emphasizes early detection

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged Fijians and communities to take full ownership of their health and wellbeing.

Rabuka made the comments while launching the National Diabetes Campaign 2024, highlighting the Coalition Government’s commitment to addressing one of Fiji’s greatest health challenges impacting thousands of lives.

The Prime Minister stresses that the ultimate aim of this campaign is to bring diabetes awareness and early detection to the forefront of our communities.

Rabuka says as part of the campaign, primary health screening for early diagnosis and intervention will be on offer.

“In collaboration with media partners, business houses, and local communities, the campaign will ensure that diabetes awareness reaches every corner of the nation.”

Rabuka also emphasised the importance of early diagnosis.

“Many of us seem to think that good health is a state that comes automatically and does not require work. This means we must all be conscious in looking after our health and when we do have issues, to go for a medical checkup rather than fearing the doctors and health centres.”

In 2020, Fiji lost an estimated 5,700 Fijians due to NCD-related causes, with many of these lives cut short by heart disease, stroke, uncontrolled hypertension, cancers, and other chronic diseases.

Diabetes Fiji Board Chair, Taarvish Akbar says the two-month campaign is being organized in partnership with the Pacific Community and the National Wellness Centre.

“We have a staggeringly high incidence of diabetes in Fiji and the Pacific and the rate of amputation is something that we need to address urgently. Diabetes and related NCD are a Tsunami which shows no sign of slowing down.”

The wellness campaign will run from Monday until November 30th and aligns with NCD Month.

It will conclude on World Diabetes Day next month.