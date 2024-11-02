Devi urges responsible use of social media

The Online Safety Commissioner Tajeshwari Devi highlights the growing concern over using social media platforms to tarnish reputations.

She is urging Fijians to adopt more responsible online behavior.

Devi says there has been a shift in how people address personal conflicts and is encouraging people to opt for direct communication over online attacks.

“So, this is the mindset because technology is there, so it makes a lot more impact as compared to before because when you post it online, there are many people who will be sharing it. Many people will be, I mean, looking at those posts. So, the person who’s doing that, I think, has the sole reason that, you know, more people are watching it.”

Devi also stresses that the convenience of technology has made it easier to publicly criticize others, resulting in reputational damage that spreads quickly.

She adds the Online Safety Commission is committed to supporting victims and raising awareness about online etiquette through educational programs.