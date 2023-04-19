Detailed report on national economic summit will be provided: Prasad

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad

The coalition government is transparent and will provide a detailed report on the money spent on the upcoming 2023 National Economic Summit.

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says some people sitting on the sidelines are adamant about impeding the 2023 National Economic Summit, but this will not deter him.

He says much has been said about the budget related to the summit, but he stresses that government expenditure is not necessarily always a waste.

“If you look at the last 16 years, you how many summits how many meetings, how many conferences have been held in, in Denarau in other big hotels. Have you ever had an opportunity to get a detailed report on the expenditure on the allocations? No, we’re doing it because we want to tell the people that whatever we do in terms of public and some of the expenditure, you know, government expenditure is not necessarily always a waste.”

Prasad says on the flip side, he has received an overwhelming response, and they are now having great difficulty accommodating all the requests from people wanting to participate in the two-day summit.

“They want to engage they feel that they can say things, you know to government and to ministers and not feel, you know, neglected or rebuked. And I think you know, it’s a great, great feeling for the government and for me as Minister of Finance and the ministry that is organizing this summit is just amazing. You know, how people have responded to, you know, this particular summit and request for attendance.”

The 2023 National Economic Summit will be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva for two days starting tomorrow.

You can watch the plenary sessions from the summit live on FBC 2 and also on our FBC News Facebook page.