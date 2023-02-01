Cabinet approves National Economic Summit

The Cabinet has approved that the 2023 National Economic Summit will be held on April 20-21.

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka says this will be spearheaded by the Ministry of Finance.

The proposed theme is “Reshaping our future through genuine dialogue and collaboration”.

Rabuka says the summit will set the economic policy agenda for accelerated economic growth underpinned by sustainable and inclusive development.

“It will deliberate on an actionable framework for transformative and effective economic governance, build consciences on the imperative for transforming Fiji’s immense human capital into a nationally productive and innovative capacity that creates a secure collective future of prosperity for all in our country, identify pregmetive initiatives to illicit economic leadership at the sectoral level, adopting a bottoms up approach to electoral competitiveness that contributes to national economic growth and development, and articulate the framework within which economic priority for Fiji are set up over the next four years.”

Rabuka says as Fiji moves into an era of change, engaging with all segments of our society is essential to achieve the people’s coalition government’s overarching objectives.

He says these include inclusive economic society, social justice, consciences governance, political stability, inclusive participation in development and environmental sustainability.

Rabuka says the summit will create a collective national vision, with adequate sector policies, and an implementation network and framework for the people’s coalition government’s plan to chart a path towards economic recovery.

The Prime Minister says representatives from various sectors of the economy will be invited to attend the summit, in the spirit of adopting a consultative and collaborative approach towards addressing sustainable development issues.