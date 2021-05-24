Derelict vehicles becoming an eye sore

A notice has been issued to the Nasinu Town Council to remove abandoned vehicles from a settlement in Nadera which is an eyesore.

Residents of Kuluvutu Settlement claim the vehicles have been piling up for over a decade and nothing has been done.

A resident, Pushpa Kumar says these vehicles have become breeding grounds for rats and disease while leaking engine oil and battery acid also pose a health risk.

“People throw the rubbish, they burn it. The place caught fire three times and embers started flying around, ending up on our roof. They need to take it out. The place looks untidy. When it rains, it starts stinking, we cant stay in the house.”

Ministry of Environment Permanent Secretary, Joshua Wycliffe says the Nasinu Town Council has been given the notice to take action.

“The Council needs to act immediately and make sure that these derelict cars and vehicles are removed from there so that further risks and health are avoided.”

Residents are hoping that the Nasinu Town Council will clear the area soon and the Environment Ministry has offered to help.